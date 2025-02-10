Thieves begin targeting breakfast foods in 2nd major egg heist

Thieves loaded hundreds of dollars of eggs and other breakfast foods from a Seattle cafe.

Thieves loaded hundreds of dollars of eggs and other breakfast foods from a Seattle cafe.

Thieves loaded hundreds of dollars of eggs and other breakfast foods from a Seattle cafe.

Thieves loaded hundreds of dollars of eggs and other breakfast foods from a Seattle cafe.

SEATTLE -- Eggs have become an attractive target for thieves as the bird flu outbreak has sent prices to record highs.

New surveillance video shows two suspects load hundreds of dollars' worth of eggs and other breakfast foods into a white van before fleeing the scene. The burglary happened at Luna Park Café in Seattle.

It comes as police are investigating another theft in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Thieves got away with a hundred thousand eggs, worth approximately $40,000 at a Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs facility.

RELATED | 100,000 eggs worth $40K poached from trailer as Pennsylvania police scramble to crack case

"It could happen once, it could happen again," CEO of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs Tom Flocco said. "We are putting additional measures in place."

In just the last month, more than 20 million birds have been impacted by bird flu across the country.

It has created a nationwide egg shortage as infected flocks are culled and their eggs destroyed to control the spread of the virus.

Sixty-seven people have been infected in the U.S., according to the CDC. Most had direct contact with sick or dead animals. Officials said there still has been no human-to-human spread of the bird flu.

RELATED | New York shuts down live poultry markets after bird flu detected

