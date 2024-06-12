Bob Harris, long-time voice of Duke athletics, dies at 81

"Duke lost another one of its greatest treasures with the passing of Bob Harris." -- Former Duke Head Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski

"Duke lost another one of its greatest treasures with the passing of Bob Harris." -- Former Duke Head Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski

"Duke lost another one of its greatest treasures with the passing of Bob Harris." -- Former Duke Head Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski

"Duke lost another one of its greatest treasures with the passing of Bob Harris." -- Former Duke Head Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man who called five NCAA basketball titles for the Duke Blue Devils has died.

Bob Harris retired from his role as the school's radio voice back in 2017 after 41 years on the job.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harris," said Duke Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Phyllis and the entire Harris family. Duke, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the entire collegiate athletics community has lost a true icon. For over four decades, Bob represented Duke with the utmost professionalism while delivering to our fans worldwide an acute account of Blue Devil football and men's basketball games. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live forever."

Harris was a three-time recipient of the North Carolina Broadcaster of the Year award.

He called more than 450 football games and 1,000 basketball games in his career at Duke.

"Duke lost another one of its greatest treasures with the passing of Bob Harris," said former Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.