Durham youth organizations receive money from Bull City Future Fund: 'Hoping for sustainability'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funding from the Bull City Future Fund is in the bank accounts of the selected organizations that target underserved youth, and already, it's making a difference.

"Right on time yesterday. It just hit the account. We're really excited to expand our financial literacy program and travel program," said Destiny Alexander, director and founder of P.O.O.F.

Alexander said she was already putting the grant money to use by planning for the financial literacy program.

"They learn deductions. A lot of our kids are working. They learn how to read check stubs and what's coming out of them. Talk about the 401(k) and IRAs when they start getting into their career fields," she said.

ABC11 has talked to Alexander several times through the years as she's served dozens of young people and paid for it out of her pocket. P.O.O.F. is a double acronym that stands for Planning Our Own Future, Planning Our Own Funeral. She called the need for mentorship and a haven for underserved teens great.

"I'm hoping the funding continues to come. We were excited about the $20,000, but it goes fast, especially with 52 kids and a waiting list of 120," she said.

The mayor said the fund was launched out of an urgent need to get kids involved in positive and productive activities. The Bull City Future Fund was launched in partnership with the United Way of the Greater Triangle and the Triangle Community Foundation as financial support to organizations that serve the youth.

"This has been a tremendous help because I can help kids through the summer," said Freddie McNeil, founder of Sidekicks Academy Inc.

McNeil is planning his third annual one-week youth empowerment camp that's slated for August. His organization mentors kids during the school year with a hook of martial arts. He's also been funding the program out of his pocket.

"The more kids you have, the more money it takes," he said.

Both he and Alexander know the funding from the Bull City Future Fund is already making a difference. They're just hopeful it continues because they say it takes money to create better programs for the youth.

"I'm hoping for sustainability," said McNeil.