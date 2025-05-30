Organization to receive funding to help keep Durham young people engaged: 'We empower kids'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sidekicks Academy is one of 15 organizations targeting underserved youth that will receive funding from the Bull City Future Fund.

The mayor launched this effort in August of last year in partnership with the United Way of the Greater Triangle. The first phase of funding will be distributed to organizations like Sidekicks.

"Sidekicks is an acronym for students involved in discipline, education, keyed into claiming knowledge and success," said Sidekicks Academy Executive Director Freddie McNeil.

He has been running the empowerment program since 2019 by teaching taekwondo at three Durham public schools. It's been self-funded since its inception and targets underserved communities. He plans to use the money to launch a summer program.

"I think if you can catch kids early enough with character traits, discipline-focused, self-control, self-confidence and developing the 'I can' attitude, it will change the whole dynamics holistically for that child," he said. "We motivate the kids. We empower the kids. We tell them you can be more than what you see."

The most recent homicide in Durham happened in the 1600 block of Rowemont Drive. A man was killed and two women were injured as they were shot in a car.

An analysis by the ABC11 data team shows both murder and violent crime are down in the Bull City year to year. In the past 12 months, there have been 35 murders across Durham. While that seems like a lot, it's actually down 21 percent in comparison to the average of the previous three years.

Mayor Williams said crime in the Bull City is still a crisis.

"We need to invest more on the preventative side of this crisis, and that's what I'm trying to do," he said.

The mayor said $305,000 will be distributed among 15 organizations that work with children. Eyewitness News asked what makes the Bull City Future Fund different from other crime prevention programs. He responded that he is funding organizations that already target the youth.

"My goal is to not recreate the wheel, but support the wheels already turning in their own respective ways," said Williams.

Mayor Williams said he's calling a special meeting with city council in the coming weeks. There will only be one agenda item: crime.

