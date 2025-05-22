Durham crime reignites conversation on public safety in underserved communities, ShotSpotter

According to Durham police, there's been a 50 percent increase in homicides across the Bull City for the first quarter of the year.

According to Durham police, there's been a 50 percent increase in homicides across the Bull City for the first quarter of the year.

According to Durham police, there's been a 50 percent increase in homicides across the Bull City for the first quarter of the year.

According to Durham police, there's been a 50 percent increase in homicides across the Bull City for the first quarter of the year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homicides are up in the first quarter of 2025 in comparison to last year.

There were nine homicides in the first three months of the year. It's reigniting a conversation around public safety in underserved communities.

"We usually have gun violence in my community. On May 4, me and my family's life changed in a great way," said Regina Mays.

Mays lives in Franklin Village. Her 13-year-old daughter lost a childhood friend that day when he was gunned down in broad daylight.

"My 13-year-old lost her childhood friend...and it was on the same day as her dad's death anniversary," she said.

Mays' 24-year-old son witnessed the shooting and called police. She urged city leaders during the city council work session to do something before she loses someone else she loves.

"I'm not saying that there are not solutions, but we have to have a different approach," said Mays.

According to Durham police, there's been a 50 percent increase in homicides across the Bull City for the first quarter of the year.

ALSO SEE Family of Home Depot worker shares father's message to man charged in is death after plea deal

"To date, we've had 15 homicides," said Police Chief Patrice Andrews.

Andrews said there were 130 shooting incidents in the first three months of the year in comparison to 147 incidents this time last year. The department has also seized 183 guns in the first quarter, but she said guns continue to be stolen from vehicles.

Without gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter, Andrews said it's been challenging for detectives to find out when and where shootings happen. Last March, the city council voted against renewing the program. The mayor called crime in the Bull City a crisis, appealing to his fellow council members who said no to it last year.

"We have a response for everything else, but we don't for this. It's just another report that will go in and go out. You'll go home and so will I, and just on to the next day," said Mayor Leo Williams.

Williams gave an update on the Bull City Future Fund, which is a partnership he launched last August working with other nonprofits that benefit young people. He said on June 3, 15 organizations will get some funding from the money raised.

"We're really excited that we'll be able to respond to the need to support our youth in the city," said Williams.

Additionally, Chief Andrews said the department hasn't hit its average response time goals. On average, officers respond within seven minutes and twelve seconds. The target time is five minutes and forty-eight seconds.