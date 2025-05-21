Plea deal reached in death case of 83-year-old Home Depot worker

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The murder trial for Terry McMillian Jr., the man charged with causing the death of a Home Depot worker, Gary Rasor, in October 2022, is now over after a plea deal was reached.

The deal was reached on Thursday morning as jury deliberations went into their third day.

McMillian Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and common law robbery. As part of the plea he will serve 97-123 months for his crimes.

Jury deliberations began late Tuesday afternoon when closing arguments were presented by both side.

Jurors started deliberating around 4:00 p.m.and discussed it for less than an hour and sent a list of questions to the judge, including regarding a recording made by McMillian's now ex-girlfriend in which he appears to acknowledge his involvement in the incident.

They re-watched those recordings in the courtroom before going back to the jury room to deliberate and shortly after court adjourned for the day.

Closing Arguments

During closing arguments, McMillian's defense criticized investigators over a lack of timely interviews and called into question Haikal's work on the case, saying she spoke in generalities and was swayed by law enforcement's assertion that it was a homicide.

"It is the video of a crime. It is the video of an assault. But it is not the video of a murder," said Kailey Morgan, an attorney representing McMillian, during closing arguments.

Morgan said that immediately following the injury, Rasor stood up, went to the hospital, and did not need surgery. She further highlighted his pre-existing medical conditions.

"Haikal cannot rule out the possibility that Mr. Rasor still would have had a heart attack without the injury," said Morgan.

Nieman worked to push back on criticism of Haikal, noting her 37 years of experience in the case.

"Haikal is a board-certified, licensed forensic pathologist. I would contend that it deserves more weight. The only people who are contending that her opinion is not good are lawyers representing McMilllian," said Nieman.

He acknowledged Rasor's medical condition and age but said he was doing well physically prior to the fall, noting he held a job that included light manual labor at Home Depot.

"They can't get around the irrefutable truth. After Mr. McMillian pushed Rasor to the ground, he never walked again unassisted, he never worked again, and he never went home. Then he died on November 30th, 2022."

The Case

Investigators said the worker, Gary Rasor, tried to interact with the customer, Terry McMillian Jr., who may have been trying to steal equipment from the Hillsborough store.

The Hillsborough Police Department says McMillian Jr. shoved Rasor, causing him to fall. The incident was caught on store surveillance camera. Rasor was hospitalized for injuries received during the incident.

Rasor, who was 82 years old at the time of the incident, initially appeared to progress in his recovery, ultimately being moved to a rehabilitation facility. However, his condition ultimately worsened, and he returned to the hospital in November 2022, where he died at 83 years old.

After his arrest months later, McMillian Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Terry McMillian is accused of causing Gary Rasor's death after shoving him in the Home Depot in October 2022. (Photo: February 2023 during court appearance)

