Man on trial for death of Home Depot worker who fell after being pushed inside store in 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial continues this week for a man charged with causing the death of a Home Depot worker in October 2022.

Investigators said the worker, Gary Rasor, tried to interact with the customer, Terry McMillian Jr., who may have been trying to steal equipment from the Hillsborough store.

The Hillsborough Police Department says McMillian Jr. shoved Rasor, causing him to fall. The incident was caught on store surveillance camera. Rasor was hospitalized for injuries received during the incident.

Rasor, who was 82 years old at the time of the incident, initially appeared to progress in his recovery, ultimately being moved to a rehabilitation facility. However, his condition ultimately worsened, and he returned to the hospital in November 2022, where he died at 83 years old.

McMillian Jr., of Durham, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the case.

If convicted of first-degree murder, McMillian could face life in prison.

No cameras are allowed inside the courtroom, however, members of the media can observe and listen to proceedings for their stories.

On Friday, May 16, much of the testimony focused on Rasor's physical condition at the time he was pushed, as well as his recovery process.

His son Jeff testified that he learned of the news from a phone call with his stepmother. He said that before the incident, his dad was in good physical condition, able to play with his grandkids and work an in-person job, and he noted that only two years earlier, he was riding roller coasters.

The younger Rasor said that when he initially visited his father after the incident, he was in a rehabilitation facility and noted that though he was unable to walk, he appeared to be in good spirits.

However, when he visited him later in the hospital, he said it was clear his condition had deteriorated, noting he had lost weight and used oxygen tubes.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Nabila Haikal testified that the cause of death was complications of blunt force pelvic injury, with contributing conditions listed as hypertension and pulmonary emphysema.

While Haikal described those conditions as a significant natural disease, she said Rasor was functioning quite well at his baseline performance, noting he was independent and working a somewhat demanding job.

Haikal said the injury sustained from being pushed exacerbated his existing conditions. She further asserted that without the push, Rasor could have worked for several more months, possibly years.

During its cross-examination, McMillian's defense team questioned Haikal about the autopsy process, including the handling of records and timing. Separately, defense attorneys focused on the nature of his physical condition and the role that could have played in his death.

