Testimony underway in trial of man charged in death of shoved Home Depot worker in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial continued Friday into the death of Gary Rasor, a Home Depot worker who died after he was shoved and fell in October 2022 when he tried to interact with a man who was attempting to steal equipment from the store in Hillsborough.

Rasor, who was 82 years old at the time of the incident, initially appeared to progress in his recovery, ultimately being moved to a rehabilitation facility. However, his condition ultimately worsened, and he returned to the hospital in November 2022, when he died at 83 years old.

Terry McMillian Jr., 29, of Durham, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the case.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, though members of the media were able to observe and listen to proceedings.

Much of Friday's testimony, particularly in the afternoon, focused on Rasor's physical condition at the time he was pushed, as well as his recovery process.

His son Jeff testified that he learned of the news from a phone call with his stepmother. He said that before the incident, his dad was in good physical condition, able to play with his grandkids and work an in-person job, and he noted that only two years earlier, he was riding roller coasters.

The younger Rasor said that when he initially visited his father after the incident, he was in a rehabilitation facility and noted that though he was unable to walk, he appeared to be in good spirits.

However, when he visited him later in the hospital, he said it was clear his condition had deteriorated, noting he had lost weight and used oxygen tubes.

During testimony that took up much of the second half of the day, forensic pathologist Dr. Nabila Haikal testified that the cause of death was complications of blunt force pelvic injury, with contributing conditions listed as hypertension and pulmonary emphysema.

While Haikal described those conditions as significant natural disease, she said Rasor was functioning quite well at his baseline performance, noting he was independent and working a somewhat demanding job.

Haikal said the injury sustained from being pushed exacerbated his existing conditions. She further asserted that without the push, Rasor could have worked for several more months, possibly years.

During its cross-examination, McMillian's defense team questioned Haikal about the autopsy process, including the handling of records and timing. Separately, defense attorneys focused on the nature of his physical condition and the role that could have played in his death.

If convicted of first-degree murder, McMillian could face life in prison.

Testimony is set to continue Monday.