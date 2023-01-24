Durham man charged with murder in assault death of 82-year-old Home Depot worker in Hillsborough

A Durham man is charged with murder in the death of an 82-year-old Home Depot worker who was pushed down and later died.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police said Tuesday that they've made an arrest in the case where a Home Depot worker was assaulted and later died from his injuries.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Oct. 18 when the worker, Gary Rasor, was approaching a man wheeling three power washers that he may not have paid for toward the garden center exit. Without breaking stride, the man knocked the 82-year-old Rasor to the ground.

Rasor died Nov. 30 after complications from his injuries.

Police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, of Durham, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr. Hillsborough Police Department

He was arrested in Durham about 7 a.m. and is being held without bond at Orange County Jail.

A reward of up to $10,000 had been offered for information in the case.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force in conjunction with the Durham County and Orange County sheriff's offices helped with the arrest,

"We are glad we were able to bring some closure to this case and are very appreciative of the family's patience and support," Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. "This was a team effort involving many of our local criminal justice partners, the SBI and the public."

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by email or by phone at (919) 296-9562. Anonymous crime tips can be reported at (919) 296-9555.