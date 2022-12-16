Up to $10,000 reward offered in death of 82-year-old Home Depot worker assaulted during shoplifting

An 82-year-old worker at a Hillsborough Home Depot has died after he was assaulted during a robbery in October.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a Home Depot worker.

An 82-year-old worker at the home improvement store in Hillsborough was assaulted during a shoplifting incident in October and later died.

It happened Oct. 18 about 10:40 a.m. when the worker, Gary Rasor, approached a man who was apparently wheeling out power equipment he didn't pay for at the store at 625 Hampton Pointe Boulevard. The man forcefully pushed Rasor down in the garden area and continued walking out of the store.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Rasor died Nov. 30 from his injuries. The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The suspect, who was described as a Black man about 6 feet tall, fled the scene in a white, four-door, Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag. His face was obscured by a face mask and a hooded jacket pulled onto his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by email or at (919) 296-9562. Anonymous crime tips can be reported at (919) 296-9555.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.