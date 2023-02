Man charged with murder of 82-year-old Home Depot employee due back in court

Terry McMillian is accused of pushing 82-year old Gary Rasor to the ground as McMillian was stealing power washing equipment.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged with murder in the death of a Home Depot worker in Hillsborough is expected back in court.

Rasor died from his injuries.

The probable cause hearing is happening Thursday morning.