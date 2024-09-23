Third arrest made in shooting that killed 7-year-old Burlington boy at apartment complex

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a 7-year-old boy dead, Burlington Police said Monday.

Burlington police officers, assisted by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, arrested Syquan Jaheem Mason-Rhames, 24, of Burlington

Mason-Rhames was charged with first-degree murder. His bond has not been set.

Two other men were already behind bars after a Thursday shooting that killed Mason Jenkins around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Apartments in the 1000 block of Beaumont Court.

Mason was struck by a stray bullet after an argument that erupted into gunfire. He died at a trauma center Sunday morning.

Tremaine Armstrong, 18, of Burlington, was previously arrested. On Monday, police said his charges were amended from attempted first-degree murder to possession of a stolen firearm.

Armstrong was out on bond for an unrelated charge but that was revoked. Armstrong remained in custody Monday.

Kemontae Crosby, 21, of Graham, was arrested and charged Friday with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. His charges were amended to possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

BPD said the charges were amended for Armstrong and Crosby because of "intentionally false and misleading statements" made to officers. Police said they will pursue charges against those who made these false statements for obstructing the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. BPD said it was aware of multiple witnesses who have not come forward and asks anyone who knows or witnessed any detail about this case to share that information with law enforcement to ensure that "justice is served for Mason and his family."

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Burlington PD detectives at (336) 229-3500 or submit anonymous tips to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.