Woman suspected of fatally stabbing her California fire captain wife arrested in Mexico

The suspect previously pleaded guilty in 2004 to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing her then-husband, sources said.

The suspect in the stabbing death of her wife, a Cal Fire captain, was arrested in Mexico after a month-long manhunt, authorities announced Saturday.

MEXICO -- The suspect in the stabbing death of her wife, a California fire captain, was arrested in Mexico after a month-long manhunt, authorities announced Saturday.

Yolanda Marodi, a 53-year-old also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, was arrested in connection with the death of her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, near a hotel in the Ferrocarril neighborhood of Mexicali, according to the State Citizen Security Force in the Mexican state of Baja California.

After confirming her identity, Mexican authorities notified United States Marshals and was later released to them at a U.S. Port of Entry, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Office press release. Olenjniczak will be processed and booked into custody for murder, according to the press release.

The Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department released a statement Saturday that read in part: "We thank our law enforcement partners in San Diego and Mexico for their hard work. Becky was a beloved member of our community and Department, and we miss her greatly."

Deputies responded to a radio call just before 9 p.m. local time on Feb. 17 regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a San Diego County home in Ramona.

Deputies found Marodi with multiple stab wounds and treated her until Cal Fire paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Days after her death, authorities named her wife of two years as the suspected killer.

An arrest warrant reviewed by our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, sheds light on the deadly confrontation and a possible motive.

The detailed report described video and audio evidence captured by the home's security cameras.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on the evening in question, Yolanda appeared to be chasing her wife on the patio when "a female voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out 'Yolanda! Please... I don't want to die.' Rebecca reappears in the patio angle with what appears to be apparent blood on her back."

The report continues: "Yolanda responded 'You should have thought about that before.' Yolanda can be seen at one point standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her right hand. Apparent blood was seen on Yolanda's arms..."

The couple went inside, and about 10 minutes later: "Yolanda is seen gathering pets, random items and some luggage, and loading it into a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV," the warrant states.

The arrest warrant states that Olenjniczak texted an associate three days after the incident, saying "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me. She met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight, and I hurt her... I'm sorry."

Olenjniczak was sentenced in 2004 to 11 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing her then-husband, sources told ABC News. Olenjniczak served her time and was released.

Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley. She also recently helped battle the Eaton Fire.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family," Cal Fire said.

John Clingingsmith, a Cal Fire Riverside County public information officer, knew Marodi for 30 years.

"She was always very positive," Clingingsmith said. "Always had a smile on her face. It didn't matter what the situation was."

"I think that's one of the things everybody has been talking about, was her smile and her laugh, and just the fact that she was always there," Clingingsmith added.

Marodi was planning to retire later this year.

