Loved ones remember Garner couple, son killed in Memorial Day 2024 crash: 'I'm still so mad'

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jean Harris says she's on a mission to get justice for her family and also spare others from experiencing similar pain.

This Memorial Day marks one year since her sister Susan Campbell, brother-in-law Tyler, and 8-year-old nephew Miles were killed in the wreck.

"They were nothing but beacons of light on this earth and taken so soon. I'm still so mad," said Harris. "My stepmom and my dad - we're grieving so hard. I don't know if this is a loss that they'll ever get through."

Police say Jordan Porter was speeding last Memorial Day and under the influence when he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the Garner family.

Court records obtained by ABC11 show Porter had a lengthy history of traffic violations.

They date back to 2015 and range in severity. All but two charges were dismissed.

"I don't know why he was let off all those times," said Harris.

Porter's defense attorney said after his April arraignment, Porter is taking responsibility for the deaths and is willing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The family, meanwhile, is trying to change state law with House Bill 108, which, among a few things, would lower the alcohol limit. It did not get far in the General Assembly.

"It was a slap in the face because nobody wanted to hear it," said Harris.

Harris joined the Swain County Sheriff's Office this past Saturday at a checkpoint.

She pleaded with drivers to keep the road safe this holiday weekend.

"From the time my family was killed a year ago, how many more people have died by impaired drivers since then?" Harris questioned.