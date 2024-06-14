1 in 10 men suffer from postpartum depression during their partner's pregnancy and the years following.

Father of 2 opens up about 'period of darkness' while dealing with paternal postpartum depression

Action News talked to a licensed psychologist and a dad who's been through paternal postpartum depression, to discuss the signs and solutions.

PHILADELPHIA -- As we celebrate dads this weekend, we want to take the time to highlight an important, yet taboo, topic for fathers: Paternal mental health disorder, also known as postpartum depression for dads.

It's a real issue that isn't talked about much. In fact, many people at Action News said they had never even heard of it until now.

Turns out, one in 10 men suffer from postpartum depression during their partner's pregnancy and the years following. If your partner is suffering from PPD, the chances are higher for men to go through the same mental health challenges.

Dr. Dan Singley is a psychologist who sits on the presidential advisory board for Postpartum Support International. He says it can lead to anxiety, OCD, PTSD and psychosis.

He said the signs to look out for include agitation, anger, frustration, being more socially withdrawn or isolated.

"These dads will often have an increase in substance use, into abuse. They might also do other dopaminergic activities, a lot more gaming, risky sex, gambling, jumping out of planes, so forth," said Dr. Singley.

Some of those signs is what made Reginald Day realize he was going through paternal postpartum depression after the birth of his first child. He says his depression was weighing heavily on his family, so he sought help.

"Through what I call my period of darkness which was almost about 4 years, my children are 12 months and 7 days apart, literally got thrusted into fatherhood," said Day. "For me it was, do I want to risk the stigma or lose my family, so I said you know what I'll risk the stigma."

Now Reginald leads a support group for men struggling with mental health and says it's been life changing for so many dads who needed validation and support. He says it's important for fathers to open up about paternal PPD because so many cases go unreported and untreated.

International Father's Mental Health Day is coming up, the day after Father's Day.

For more resources and access to help with PPD, go to postpartum.net.