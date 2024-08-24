WATCH LIVE

Cape Fear Valley Health offers free heath screenings, sports physicals at Umoja Festival

Saturday, August 24, 2024 12:53PM
Cape Fear Valley Health offers free health screenings at Umoja Fest.
The health clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Smith Recreation at Seabrook Park.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health is offering free health screenings during the 32nd Umoja Festival.

Happening inside Smith Recreation at Seabrook Park near Fayetteville State University, the first-come, first-serve clinic is for the uninsured or underinsured. Following screenings, participants can meet with a doctor on-site to review their results and discuss any concerns.

Cape Fear is also offering free sports physicals for adolescents -- just in time for the new school year.

The health clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival, which runs until 5 p.m., will also include arts, entertainment, food trucks and cultural events.

