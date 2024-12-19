Raleigh Firefighters connect with community as they compete for best decorated firehouse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you drive around Raleigh this week, you might notice some of the fire stations are decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.

"I'm not sure there's a breed out there more competitive than firefighters," Andy Davis of the Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association told ABC11.

This week, fire stations across Raleigh are vying for the coveted title of the Capital City's best-decorated firehouse.

"We had no idea how many Griswolds worked for the Raleigh Fire Department, but quite a few came out of the woodwork," Davis said.

With their own money, firefighters started stringing lights and hanging wreaths.

Davis said with the tragedies firefighters often have to process, this holiday decoration competition is a welcome distraction - and it's great for morale.

"We spend a third of our lives away from our families. So, you know, decorating for Christmas, sometimes we miss out on that at home. A lot of times we've missed Christmases at home. We miss the family get-togethers. So, having this type of celebration here at work really means a lot to the guys and girls," Davis said.

Some stations even set out QR codes to direct passersby to the online competition, hoping to get more votes for their station.

The competition is taking place on social media and has already garnered thousands of votes in just a couple of days.

Davis said seeing all the kids come up to the fire station because of the lights has been one of the best parts.

"Multiple of them say, I want to be a firefighter when I grow up. You know, we never know when we're going to have that impact on a on a child's life of what they're going to be when they grow up," Davis said. "If we can inspire one or two firefighters through this Christmas light competition, that's just the dream to better the service and better our profession with the next generation that's coming behind us."

Votes close on Friday, Dec. 20. If you want to cast your vote, click here.