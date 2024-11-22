UNC officials consider 6 options for future of Smith Center, some off campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- As 10th-ranked North Carolina prepares for what it hopes is another deep postseason run, university officials are considering the future of the Dean E. Smith Center.

"Freshman year when we were living in the dorm, which is right next to the stadium, I went to every single home game that they had. It was awesome," shared sophomore Casey Hinckley.

"I would just walk 10 minutes and we'd have a great basketball team. It's a great environment. So many people are into the games, so it's a great thing just to walk down there and then have a great time," added sophomore Khush Patel.

The arena, which has hosted the men's team and a series of events and concerts since opening in 1986, was once lauded as a crown jewel of college basketball. But nearly four decades later, it needs upgrades.

The school is considering six options. One would keep the existing structure, with renovations, while another would see a full rebuild, though on the same site.

Two other options would keep the arena on-campus, though in different locations: one in the Bowles Parking Lot (right next to the current Smith Center), and the other in Odum Village.

The final two options are considered the most drastic, moving the arena off-campus to either the location of The Friday Center or Carolina North.

"Everyone on campus can walk toward it within 10, 15 minutes. So if it goes off campus, that's another obstacle to go above to like get to the games," said sophomore Prajwal Biradar.

"My first year, I went to the Duke game. I was lucky enough to get a ticket and I was ecstatic. I was like, 'I need to go to this game.' And I had one of the best times of my life. So if it was off campus, it would definitely be harder," added Patel.

UNC Senior Associate Athletics Director Rick Steinbacher gave a presentation Wednesday to the Board of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau about the project. A spokesperson for the university said there was no update to share; ABC 11 has requested a copy of the slide deck.

If the arena is moved off campus, the university plans on providing busing for up to 3,000 on-campus students each game. Separately, the school notes a 16,000-seat arena would fit at all locations, a figure that is significantly smaller than the current capacity of 21,750 students. That capacity makes the Smith Center the fourth-largest arena nationally in college basketball, behind Syracuse, Kentucky, and Louisville.

"The feeling of the stadium (being) so big and in such a convenient location, it's a really unique experience. You and all your friends can go to all the basketball games for four years, and that's not something that most people are able to do that just because of how expensive it is," said Hinckley.

Last season, UNC had the highest average attendance of any school in the country, with apparel stores on Franklin Street positioned to capitalize on the excitement.

"I think it speaks to the brand of Carolina, what they've built, and their success," said Parker Smith, General Manager of DyeHard Fan Supply, which newly opened.

Students and fans stopped by Thursday to check out merchandise, as Smith notes the buzz that gamedays across all sports can bring.

"It's so cool how all of their venues are on campus, entrenched in the campus. People are out and about, whether it be on Franklin Street, walking through campus. They might not even know a game is going on, but they stumble upon something like that," said Smith.