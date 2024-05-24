Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell resigns after ten years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell has resigned from his positions, the team announced Friday.

According to a press release, Eric Tulsky will fill in as interim general manager until the organization finds a permanent general manager. Darren Yorke will assist Tulsky while continuing in his role as assistant general manager.

In a statement, Waddell said:

"This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career," said Waddell. "I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future."

Waddell joined the Hurricanes as president in 2014, and he oversaw team business operations for each of the last ten seasons. He was named the ninth general manager in franchise history in 2018.

Carolina won at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during each of his six seasons in charge of hockey operations.