How to score tickets for Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Finals games

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, but fans can only get tickets online.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new square was filled on the exterior of the Lenovo Center on Friday. It means the Carolina Hurricanes' next move is to the Eastern Conference Finals.

ABC11 was there as workers put up the square the morning after the Hurricanes eliminated the Washington Capitals in five games.

Caniacs were fired up and fully behind the team. Some fans drove 12 hours to be here.

On Friday, fans were focused on what's next. Tickets went on sale online, but before those tickets went on sale, fans were stocking up on their team merchandise.

Bill Mitchell got a flag for his business and a new sticker for his truck.

He's looking forward to the next round.

"Yeah. Kind of share with some people. Not every game I get to because it's just busy and stuff," Mitchell said. "But my daughter is actually the bigger fan, so she's in between schooling from out of town, and she's always gone with me to the game. She's my main partner, even when we weren't so good for all those years, she was always the one that came."

It's worth noting, tickets are on sale online only - not at Lenovo Center.

Carolina will play either the Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs in the conference finals. The Panthers lead the series 3-2 and could wrap it up Friday night.

