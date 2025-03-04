24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
2 suspects identified in string of Carrboro vehicle break-ins, 1 a juvenile

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 7:18PM
20 vehicles were broken into and another was stolen.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro Police Department have identified two suspects in the investigation into vehicle break-ins in the area of Pathway Drive.

In all, 20 vehicles were broken into, one was stolen, and a stolen vehicle from Burlington was found in Carrboro.

The first suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jakori Leak of Hillsborough. He has not been taken into custody at this time.

The second suspect is in custody and a juvenile.

The police department is recommending people lock their cars, don't leave valuables inside, park in well-lit areas, and not leave a spare key in or on your vehicle.

If you have any information on these cases or the location of the suspect, please contact Investigator Velazquez at 919-918-7413.

