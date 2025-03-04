2 suspects identified in string of Carrboro vehicle break-ins, 1 a juvenile

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro Police Department have identified two suspects in the investigation into vehicle break-ins in the area of Pathway Drive.
In all, 20 vehicles were broken into, one was stolen, and a stolen vehicle from Burlington was found in Carrboro.
The first suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jakori Leak of Hillsborough. He has not been taken into custody at this time.
The second suspect is in custody and a juvenile.
The police department is recommending people lock their cars, don't leave valuables inside, park in well-lit areas, and not leave a spare key in or on your vehicle.
If you have any information on these cases or the location of the suspect, please contact Investigator Velazquez at 919-918-7413.