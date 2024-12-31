According to the Carrboro Police Department, an earlier hit-and-run in Chapel Hill triggered a police chase into Carrboro.

2 dead after police chase linked to hit-and-run ends in crash, Carrboro police say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead after a police chase ended in a crash Monday night in Carrboro, police said.

According to Chris Atack with the Carrboro Police Department, a 911 caller reported a hit-and-run crash in Chapel Hill just before 5 p.m. Chapel Hill police found the car that fled the scene and tried to stop it inside Carrboro's jurisdiction. The car continued to flee and crashed shortly after at Oak and East Poplar Avenue.

The two people inside the vehicle were killed. Their identities have not been released.

No additional injuries were reported, authorities said.

Carrboro PD, Chapel Hill Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. More information will be released at a later time.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream