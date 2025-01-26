Carrboro Police Department says goodbye to former K-9 officer: "rest easy, Turbo"

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carrboro Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced Friday that former K-9 Turbo, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, had passed away. He is remembered as a "proud and awesome dog, friend, coworker, and family member."

In 2014, Turbo began his career with CPD under K-9 handler Walker. After three years, he was assigned to Officer Kimrey.

He retired in May 2022 and spent his final days living a happy and relaxing life.

"Thank you, Turbo, for your dedication and service," the Carrboro Police Department wrote on social media. "Thank you for all the joyful memories, fun stories, and for your unconditional love. Rest easy Turbo, you will always be remembered."