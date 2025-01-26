Cary man turns $1 ticket into $110,000 jackpot win

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is thousands of dollars richer after winning more than $100,000 in the Cash 5 jackpot drawing.

Michael Bach bought his $1 ticket Cash 5 ticket from the Wilderness Eagle Mart on Old Apex Road on Tuesday and won a $110,000 jackpot.

After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $78,925.

The Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or online.

ALSO SEE: Fayetteville man wins $100K from a scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket