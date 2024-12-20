Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Cary

Raw video from the scene where a woman was shot at least twice in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

It happened in the 500 block of Berry Chase Way. Police said the woman was shot at least twice.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition was unknown.

There was a heavy police presence as officers investigated into the evening. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary CrimeStoppers at (919) 460-4636.

