$1.9M in funding secured for Apex's sewer infrastructure project

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reps. Wiley Nickel and Deborah Ross among other local leaders celebrated Thursday morning the $1.9 million in federal funding secured for Apex's Cash Corporate Center Sewer Interceptor Project.

According to a news release, the project will help ensure efficient and effective sewer infrastructure for Apex and its residents. This is critical for public health and safety.

Cash Corporate Center Sewer Interceptor Project is part of the adopted Master Sewer Plan. The plan involves building a gravity sewer main that will run across the Cash-Perkins property, connecting to the future Upper Middle Creek Gravity Interceptor, the proposed Middle Creek Gravity Interceptor, and a regional pump station for Horton Park.

The project includes 2,000 linear feet of 12" PVC gravity sewer line. This extends the existing Pinnacle Park pump station to the Regional Middle Creek #2 pump station, which is under construction.

This gravity sewer will allow both the Cash-Perkins and Pinnacle Park Pump Stations to be taken offline resulting in more efficient service delivery and reduced maintenance cost for public utilities.

Nickel and Ross secured the funding through a bipartisan government funding package that was signed into law by President Biden in March.