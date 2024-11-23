Chapel Hill man faces slew of charges after police say he reached for gun

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill man is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop escalated, and he reached for a gun, Hillsborough Police said Friday.

It happened the evening of Nov. 21 in the southern part of town, police said. Officers pulled a car over after they saw a traffic violation and suspicious activity

During the stop, police said Nathan Devon Brown, 52, of Chapel Hill. was ordered out of the car because of safety concerns "based on his actions and demeanor." He refused and allegedly reached for a revolver in the front pocket of his hoodie

After a brief struggle, Brown was taken into custody. No one was seriously injured.

The driver was released with a warning.

Nathan Devon Brown Hillsborough Police Department

Brown was charged with several offenses.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm on a government official; assault on a government officer; possession of a firearm by felon; resisting, delaying and obstructing; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of cocaine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was also served with eight outstanding warrants and orders for arrest out of Orange and Alamance counties for aiding and abetting larceny; financial card theft; five counts of obtaining property by false pretense; five counts of identity theft; breaking and entering a motor vehicle; felony larceny; felony possession of stolen goods; possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises; possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor probation violation.

Brown is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.