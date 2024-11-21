Chapel Hill Town Manager Chris Blue announces 2025 retirement, no date set

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Town Manager Chris Blue, who began working for the town in 1997 as a patrol officer, announced Wednesday that he will retire in early 2025 after nearly 27 years of public service.

"I called for a closed session earlier today to let the Town Council know about my decision to retire," said Blue. "I shared with them my deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve my hometown in this role and my sincere love for this community, this organization, and most of all, the people who I have had the privilege of working with through my years of service."

Blue was working as interim town manager before being appointed permanently to the position in July 2023. Before that, he was the Chapel Hill police chief for 12 years.

During his time as town manager, Blue led the Town through a time of "significant transition," the Town said in a release. "He took numerous opportunities to positively impact the long-term health of the organization, including hiring several department directors, increasing employee engagement, and advancing the Town's five-year budget strategy."

Blue said he hasn't decided on a specific retirement date, and that he will work with Town Council and Town staff to ensure a smooth transition.

"I inherited an organization full of great people and a uniquely strong workplace culture," Blue said. "It has been my honor to serve as manager for two years and I know that the next Town Manager will build upon the excellent work of our Town team."

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.