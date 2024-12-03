How to avoid being scammed on Giving Tuesday amid a rise in charity scam complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As North Carolinians open their wallets during the season of giving and Giving Tuesday, scammers are out in full force, hoping to get a chunk of that well-intended money.

The North Carolina Attorney General (AG) reports an increase in charity scam complaints during the holidays. There are a few simple things you can do to avoid falling victim.

One of the biggest things recommended by the AG is making sure you donate with a credit card, or even a check. If someone asks you pay in wire transfer, gift cards or cryptocurrency, it's likely a scammer asking for your money. It's also recommended that you don't pay over the phone or in cash through the mail.

The AG also recommends only giving to organizations that you seek out, rather than donating to solicitors or telemarketers. Sometimes, those telemarketers will make a commission on donations raised, and they'll often use pressure sales tactics to get you to donate.

Another recommendation is really doing your research on the charity or online fundraiser before donating. Some scammers will start online fundraisers on giving platforms or social media, so research who is asking for your money before sending it.

You can research nonprofits by heading to the Better Business Bureau's charity tracker, or by looking at the charity registry from the North Carolina Secretary of State.

