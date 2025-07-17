Chatham County Sheriff urges people to stay away from Jordan Lake

The recent storm and subsequent rain have pushed lake levels higher than normal, creating strong currents, unpredictable depths, and dangerous floating debris, the sheriff's office said.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the most popular area summer spots remains iffy because of high water levels and hazardous conditions.

On Thursday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid Jordan Lake in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal.

"This summer has been especially tragic on Jordan Lake," said Sheriff Mike Roberson. "Since mid-June, four people have drowned. These are painful reminders that conditions on the water can turn deadly in an instant. We're asking everyone to make safety the top priority and, for now, to stay off the lake."

On Tuesday, officials closed all recreation centers at Jordan Lake as the Army Corps of Engineers worked to lower the water level.

The Sheriff's Office also put out some safety tips:



Avoid entering the water or boating until conditions improve.

Always wear a properly fitted life jacket when on or near the water.

Only swim in designated swimming areas, where life jacket loaner stations are available.

Be mindful of floating debris, submerged hazards, and swift currents, all of which can be deadly.

"Our priority is protecting lives," Sheriff Roberson said. "We're asking for the community's help by respecting warnings and avoiding unnecessary risk."

The Sheriff's Office said it and partner agencies will continue to monitor lake conditions.

Water from the lake is being released into the Haw River and will eventually go downstream to the Cape Fear River.