2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania business; suspect in custody

Five people were shot, two killed, after a disgruntled employee opened fire at a business in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Five people were shot, two killed, after a disgruntled employee opened fire at a business in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Five people were shot, two killed, after a disgruntled employee opened fire at a business in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Five people were shot, two killed, after a disgruntled employee opened fire at a business in Chester, Pennsylvania.

CHESTER, Pa. -- An employee of a business in Chester, Pennsylvania opened fire on Wednesday morning, killing two people and leaving three others injured.

The suspect, who ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI learned has made threats in the past, is in custody. That person's name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Delaware County Linen.

The people who died were employees.

"Two individuals who, unfortunately, have lost their life just by showing up at work today," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

It's not yet known what motivated the suspect to open fire and whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a shooting at a business in Chester, Pa. on Wednesday morning.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a black Hyundai.

However, that person was stopped by a police officer from Trainer, Pennsylvania, who was responding to the scene.

SEE ALSO: UPS driver killed in CA was being stalked by childhood friend, shot 14 times, DA says

A gun was found inside the suspect's car, officials say. It wasn't immediately known if that was the weapon used in the shooting.

One of the people who was shot was said to be a supervisor at the business, Chester's mayor said. It's not known if that supervisor was among the dead.

The three victims who were wounded are said to have serious injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.