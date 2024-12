Child-custody dispute leads to shooting in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child custody dispute ended in a shootout Tuesday in Moore County.

It happened on Victory Lane in Aberdeen just before noon.

The other shooter is still on the loose.

Police said two houses were also hit in the shooting.

