Woman doused with gasoline and lit on fire in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County woman is dealing with second and third-degree burns after being doused with gasoline and lit on fire.

On December 16, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a staff member at Central Coastal Hospital in Sanford for a burn victim.

Investigators found a 20-year-old woman was taken to the emergency room suffering from second and third-degree burns on the right side of her body.

She was taken to a local burn center where she is in critical, but stable condition.

The woman was reportedly walking in the area of NC 27 West and Barbecue Church Road when three people doused her with gasoline and lit her on fire with a cigarette.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ronald Beasley at 910-893-0151 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111.

