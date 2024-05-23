Chris Hemsworth honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled honoring Chris Hemsworth, one day before the U.S. release of his latest film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled honoring Chris Hemsworth, one day before the U.S. release of his latest film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled honoring Chris Hemsworth, one day before the U.S. release of his latest film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled honoring Chris Hemsworth, one day before the U.S. release of his latest film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Chris Hemsworth, one day before the U.S. release of his latest film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

George Miller, who directed and co-wrote the screenplay for the post- apocalyptic action adventure film, and Robert Downey Jr., a castmate of Hemsworth in four "Avengers" films, were among those joining him at the ceremony in front of the Ovation Hollywood shopping complex on Hollywood Boulevard. His "Furiosa" co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy, was also in attendance.

Hemsworth heaped praise on fans, castmates and family, giving particular kudos to his parents.

He said his parents raised him "with the belief that if you do choose something you're passionate about, if you lean into something you love with your heart and soul, then the purpose and the meaning is laid out in front of you.

"We don't say rising into love, we say falling into love, so fall into it. There's a leap of faith that occurs, and there's a risk in that. But if you have people around you to catch you and support you then it's a far easier risk to take. And I'm so thankful for my parents' encouragement along the way, and the confidence they gave myself and my brothers to pursue something we were passionate about that ignited curiosity and creativity."

The star is the 2,781st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Hemsworth is best known for his portrayal of the hammer-wielding god Thor, first in the eponymous 2011 stand-alone Marvel film, then in "The Avengers," "Thor: The Dark World," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."

He also starred as the mercenary Tyler Rake in the 2020 action thriller "Extraction," Netflix's most-watched original film, and its 2023 sequel "Extraction 2."

Hemsworth's other memorable films include "Snow White and the Huntsman" and its sequel, "The Huntsman: Winter's War," "Men in Black: International," the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot; the biographical sports film "Rush," and "Vacation," the fifth and final theatrical installment of the "Vacation" film series.

The actor made his American film debut in the 2009 science fiction film "Star Trek," appearing in the opening scene as George Kirk, the first officer of the Federation starship USS Kelvin and father of James T. Kirk, the future Enterprise captain.

Josh Tyler of the entertainment news website Cinemablend called Hemsworth's scene the "best five minutes I've spent in a movie theater this year."

Hemsworth was born on Aug. 11, 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, and raised both there and in the Australian outback town of Bulman. He began his career in 2002 in Australian television, starring in two episodes of the fantasy series "Guinevere Jones" as King Arthur, appearing on the nighttime soap opera "Neighbours" and one episode of the legal series, "Marshall Law."

His first high-profile role came in 2004 as hunky high school dropout Kim Hyde on "Home and Away," which brought him a Logie Award in 2005 as most popular new male talent. The awards honor the best in Australian television.

Hemsworth appeared in 171 episodes of the nighttime soap opera, leaving in 2007 to concentrate on his movie career.