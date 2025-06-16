Durham city leaders to talk future of old police headquarters, DHA loan

The old Durham Police Department headquarters has become an eyesore along West Chapel Hill Boulevard, and the city continues wrestling with what to do about it.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a jam-packed schedule for Durham City Council on Monday.

The fate of Durham's old police headquarters could be decided as city council leaders prepare for the Monday meeting. The city will also vote on whether to approve a loan for the Durham Housing Authority.

Old DPD Headquarters

The building on 505 West Chapel Hill Street has been vacant since 2018, and the city has been in negotiations with the Peebles Corporation since 2024, after rejecting the company's initial redevelopment proposal. In March, Peebles presented a new mixed-use development plan including housing, office and retail space, and a hotel.

However, city leaders have expressed concerns about the rising costs of the project.

"Part of our issue has been we have been moving the goal posts on this project," Mark Anthony Middleton, Mayor Pro Tempore, said. "We were in the position where we would have gotten our affordable housing. We would have kept the building, we have had commercial property."

"Some people see history, a lot of value. Other people see a reminder of a very painful chapter as it was a police headquarters."

Housing Loan

Durham Housing Authority is pleading with the city council for a $1.5 million loan as the agency is facing a $3 million shortfall.

One of the reasons is they say 1,200 households are behind on rent, with a little over 100 households at high risk of eviction.

Eyewitness News spoke with DHA's Chief Executive Officer Anthony Snell, who said the shortfall also comes after the agency wiped out millions from its reserve.

"I think we invested somewhere between $10-13 million in the McDougald crisis -- about $6 million of that came from our reserves," he said.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

