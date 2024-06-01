Clayton's first full-time firefighter Tony Atkinson retires after 30 years

CLAYTON, N.C (WTVD) -- Clayton's Deputy Fire Chief Tony Atkinson officially retired Saturday.

On Friday, administrators and colleagues gathered at Station 1 on West Horne Street for a retirement ceremony, celebrating Atkinson's 30-year career serving the town.

Atkinson was the first full-time hire for the Clayton Fire Department in June 1994.

"I'll miss it... I will," he said. "It's a little sad, a little happy. You can't just walk away from something like that after all these years. I knew this day was coming."

Atkinson started working with the town's Electric Department as a ground worker in 1994. Six months later, he began volunteering with the fire department, which was in the old town Hall building on East Second Street.

The rest is history.

Since then, Atkinson held many positions, including fire supervisor and fire marshal. In 2015, he was promoted to deputy fire marshal.

Tony Atkinson during the early 2000s era with the Clayton Fire Department. Town of Clayton

Deputy Town Manager and former Fire Chief Lee Barbee said he is proud of the brotherhood they shared in the fire service.

"He has made an incredible mark on our fire department and community. I feel honored to have known and worked alongside Tony for so many years," Barbee said. "Together, we formed a formidable team and navigated many changes over the years. He's an inspiration to us all, earning the respect of the entire community. We are profoundly grateful for his unwavering commitment, drive, and spirit in protecting our Town and fostering positive change."

One of Atkinson's defining moments in his career was the loss of Jason Dean, a 42-year-old firefighter who died from COVID-19 in 2020. He said this reflected the deep bond they share at the Clayton Fire Department.

He also recognized how to overcome the challenges of the job, including navigating stressful situations and upholding safety protocols.

"It's one team. You have different attitudes, different suggestions. You must learn to work with each other," Atkinson said. "It's a very important job, a fantastic job, and that's what I would tell anybody. If that's what your passion is, serving the community and responding to or taking care of people, this is it."

Deputy Fire Chief Tony Atkinson (right) gathers with his colleagues (from left) Battalion Chief Matt Sutphin and Deputy Town Manager Lee Barbee during a controlled burn. Town of Clayton

