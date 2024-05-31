Coach K Highway | Road to Duke University named after Mike Krzyzewski

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For years, the road to an ACC basketball title went through Durham, where former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski took the program to unprecedented heights.

Now, a road to Duke University has been named after the legendary coach.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation, leaders from Duke University, Durham and others came together Friday to honor Krzyzewski by officially designating N.C. 751 (Cameron Boulevard) from Kerley Road to Duke University Road in Durham as the Coach K Highway.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a noted UNC fan, was unable to attend but offered a video message played during Friday's ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium near the road now bearing his name.

"This highway sign will mark Coach K's drive to the Duke campus each day," Cooper said. "And it will no doubt inspire others to travel the road to their kind of greatness. Congratulations Coach K, and thank you for your friendship, leadership and all you have done for our state."

The N.C. Board of Transportation passed a resolution in May 2023 to designate the highway for the Hall of Fame coach at the request of Durham officials.

Krzyzewski coached Duke from 1980 to 2022, winning 1,129 games and five national championships

He is also well-known for public service and serves on boards for Duke University Children's Hospital, and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. He also founded the Emily K Center, the nonprofit organization he founded and named for his mother that helps students chart paths toward college.