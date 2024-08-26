UNC pro-Palestine protesters expected in court this week; charges include assaulting officer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of protesters from the pro-Palestine demonstrations at UNC-Chapel Hil are expected back in court Monday.

38 people are facing charges that include resisting, trespassing and assaulting a law enforcement officer. All are misdemeanors, and all protesters have been offered plea deals.

WATCH | Many face misdemeanors after UNC pro-Palestinian protests; attorneys want charges dismissed

Dozens of protesters are facing misdemeanors for their role in the Pro-Palestine protests at UNC, where for weeks, hundreds of people gathered in support of Palestine

This all comes after a few months ago when hundreds gathered for these protests in support of Palestine, urging the university to sever financial ties with Israel. Back in May, court records uncovered by ABC11 I-Team revealed the names of six people -- including three UNC students -- facing the most serious charges:



Emi Abe-teh

Stephen Sandor

Gurnoor Majhail

Tashia Ethridge

Jackson Prause

Owen Stone

UNCSJP shared a post on Instagram, urging others to gather outside the Orange County courthouse in support of those "unjustly arrested or charged."

