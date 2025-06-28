Community rallies behind family of teen brothers found dead in Garner fire

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- From school to a Garner swim team to their own musical brotherhood, the loss of two brothers, 15-year-old River Collins and 13-year-old Jet Collins, is being remembered throughout the community.

The community is also rallying around their mother, Kerrith McDowell, who now has to bury two sons, after they, along with her husband, were found dead with gunshot wounds in a burned home, in a case now being considered an arson and homicide.

McDowell's fellow Duke nurses have been organizing a fundraiser that has raised tens of thousands of dollars, as she navigates life ahead after the unthinkable.

On Friday night, the family released a statement, telling ABC11:

"Our family's hearts are shattered beyond words. We have lost our beloved River and Jet -- two bright lights whose lives were cut far too short. They were not just our children; they were vibrant souls who brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone who knew them.

"River and Jet lived with passion and kindness. The hole they leave in our lives and in the hearts of their friends, classmates, and community cannot be measured. At this time, we are struggling to comprehend the enormity of our loss. We are leaning on each other, our friends, and our community for support as we navigate this incredibly difficult journey. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences we have received. We understand that there is great interest in the circumstances surrounding their deaths. However, we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and begin to heal. We are cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation, and we ask that you allow them to conduct their work without interference or speculation."

Law enforcement experts said much of the investigation will include examining the days and weeks leading up to the fire.

"It just becomes collecting as much information, as much evidence as possible, and talking to everybody that there is to talk to you, talking to any relatives or family members, talking to any neighbors out there to see if they were aware of anything," says former Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong.

Just days before the fire, McDowell was listed as a victim of domestic violence when deputies were called to the home.

And though red flags might have existed even for law enforcement, it's still hard to fathom children being caught in the middle.

"A lot of times, we're not able to provide that closure to them. And even if you are, it's still it only does so much when you have to when you have to bury a child that, you know, had nothing to do with what happened to them," Armstrong said.