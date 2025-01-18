Raleigh city leaders want to rename interchange after political strategist Conen Morgan

Conen Morgan died in a boating accident off the Outer Banks in 2023.

Conen Morgan died in a boating accident off the Outer Banks in 2023.

Conen Morgan died in a boating accident off the Outer Banks in 2023.

Conen Morgan died in a boating accident off the Outer Banks in 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh city leaders are preparing to honor Wake County native Conen Morgan nearly two years after his tragic death.

The political strategist died in a boating accident off the Outer Banks in 2023.

The Raleigh City Council is expected next Tuesday to endorse a resolution to rename the I-440 and Capital Boulevard Interchange to the Conen Morgan Interchange.

NCDOT protocol requires the support of a local governing body when considering naming requests for infrastructure.

RELATED | 'He wanted to be governor': Democratic strategist who died in boating accident had big dreams

Well-known democratic political consultant Conen Morgan was killed Sunday in a boating accident.

Who was Conen Morgan?

Morgan, an NC State and Garner Magnet High School graduate, was well-known for helping a handful of political hopefuls across the state get elected to office.

Morgan served as the student senate president at NC State and led NC young adult political organizations. He was also the founder and managing partner of the Longleaf Agency which supported the historic campaigns of Black women like Vi Lyles and Elaine M. O'Neill, the first Black female mayors of Charlotte and Durham respectively.

He also received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the President's Volunteer Service Award, the Harry S. Truman Award for the Greatest Contribution to the Truman Community, and the Dr. Jason Painter Distinguished Service Award for his exceptional dedication to science education through the North Carolina Science Olympiad.