Congresswoman Ross, NC leaders fight back against Trump admin's push for federal funding freeze

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Congresswoman Deborah Ross is fighting back Friday morning against the Trump Administration's push to freeze federal funding.

This freeze would impact many North Carolina services, including Medicaid, affordable housing, education, healthcare, and more. Ross, at the news conference, was joined by Attorney General Jeff Jackson and other local organizations that rely on federal funding.

The now-rescinded memo from the Office of Management and Budget sparked widespread confusion as those who receive federal assistance scrambled to determine if their funding would be cut off.

Wake County school board chair Chris Heagarty talked about the impact it could have on the district. He said they have about 20,000 students with disabilities who are direct beneficiaries of federal education funding. The freeze would put them in jeopardy.

"The federal funds for our homeless students, what we call the what we call the Mckinney-Vento students, mental health services for kids experiencing homelessness who've experienced trauma and abuse," Heagarty said. "All of these could go out the window."

The conference was from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Full Speaker List:

Jeff Jackson, NC Attorney General

Don Mial, Wake County Board of Commissioners

Gayle Headen, Wake County Smart Start

Scot McCray, Advance Community Health

Chris Heagarty, Wake County Board of Education Chair

Tyler Swanson, Wake County Board of Education

Ashley McCumber, Wake County Meals on Wheels

Yolanda Winstead, DHIC

Rose Cornelious, ONE Wake

Holly Crane-Watkins, The Arc of North Carolina

Lisa Poteat, The Arc of North Carolina

Chris Budnick, Healing Transitions

Earline Middleton, Eva Clayton Rural Food Institute

Lynn Morton, President, William Peace University

Brianna Clark-Schwelm, Executive Director, NC Global Health Alliance

Lillian Davis, Director of Public Policy, NAMI NC

Holly Doggett, Executive Director, NAMI NC