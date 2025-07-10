Construction worker falls into uncovered manhole in Harnett County

COATS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A construction worker was taken to the hospital after authorities said he fell into an open manhole and was unable to get out.

According to Coats Fire and Rescue, emergency crews were dispatched to a construction site in the 600 block of Brick Mill Road about a person who fell into a manhole and was unable to exit on their own. Officials said the construction site was an open property that is being developed into a residential neighborhood.

When crews arrived, authorities said they found a construction worker who was trapped after he fell into a storm drain through an open manhole cover. Emergency crews said the 35-year-old worker was conscious, alert, and injured at the bottom of the space.

About an hour later, the construction worker was pulled from the hole using a harness and rope system. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"This type of call is rare but extremely dangerous for both the victim and the responders," said Coats Fire & Rescue Chief Jay Smith.

No other details have been released.

ALSO SEE Former Raleigh police officer arrested in Dunn in alleged assault on person with disability