Former Raleigh police officer arrested in Dunn for assaulting person with disability

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Raleigh police officer was arrested after Dunn police say he assaulted someone with a disability.

According to court documents, Wesley Adam Lane, held a knife to the man's throat and threatened him.

Lane was charged on July 2 and while an internal investigation was taking place resigned from the Raleigh police department on July 7.

He was working with the department since 2010.

Lane's first court appearance is in August.

