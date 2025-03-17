Controversy continues to simmer over UNC's selection to NCAA tournament field

The selection of the Tar Heels is sending shockwaves as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey is calling for an investigation into the process.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The announcement that the University of North Carolina was heading to the NCAA tournament continued to draw controversy on Monday.

Even on campus, students had mixed reactions.

"I got Carolina going like all the way," said Connor Basinger. "We put up a good fight against Duke, and I'm just real excited to see them in the tournament. I think they got a real good shot at it."

Basinger, a sophomore, was on the steps of the South Building filling out his bracket Monday afternoon. He's got "Carolina Fever" and said he's been rooting for the Tar Heels the entire season.

"It's just a strong team. And I think we can beat anyone in the country right now with the way we've been playing," he said.

The Tar Heels were selected as the last team to get into the tournament during the NCAA Selection Show ahead of some teams that experts considered had stronger resumes. ESPN bracket analysts weighed in.

"I think West Virginia was certainly the biggest snub in favor of North Carolina. It's been a national story on why and how the Tar Heels were selected," said Joe Lunardi.

"West Virginia deserved to be in the NCAA tournament," he said. "This was a miscarriage of justice and robbery at the highest levels."

North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham is chairman of the NCAA tournament selection committee, but he said he was not part of any debate that included UNC and any potential spot in the tournament.

It's even left some UNC students questioning their school's inclusion.

"I'm kind of surprised we made it given we are 1-12 in Top 25 Quad 1 wins," said Henry Brittain.

Nonetheless, Brittain, a freshman, said he is excited to see whether both teams are playing in the NCAA. He said he could see how other teams might be upset that the Tar Heels were selected for the tournament over them.

"First half of the season was a disaster. Team chemistry was off. Everything was off," said Brittain.