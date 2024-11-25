Cooper pardons 2 turkeys, who will live out days at Wake County farm

The North Carolina annual turkey pardoning was held Monday at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper delivered his final annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

The two birds pardoned were Bertha and Ethel.

The lucky clucks are originally from Prestige Farms but are heading to the Naylor Family Farm in Fuquay-Varina for their retirement.

Cooper said the turkeys are big fans of the Carolina Hurricanes and UNC basketball.

Gov.-elect Josh Stein will take on the pardoning duties next year.

In Washington, outgoing President Joe Biden also pardoned his last turkeys.