Crew battle huge industrial fire in South Hill, Virginia

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WTVD) -- Multiple fire units battled a huge industrial fire in South Hill, Virginia, on Saturday.

The fire began just before 2 p.m. on West Danville Street. It was about 75% contained and crews were expected to remain at the scene for another eight to 10 hours, according to Mecklenburg County Emergency Services:

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department recommended a voluntary evacuation within half a mile of the fire.

The Farrar Funeral Home building is open for those needing a place to cool down, officials said.

People are asked to avoid unnecessary travel through this area.