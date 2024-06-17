1 man seriously burned after RV trailer fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is seriously injured after an RV trailer caught fire Sunday in Cumberland County.

Cedar Creek Fire Department, Vander Fire Department, and Cumberland County EMS were initially called to Graye Fryes Lane for a reported explosion. It was changed to a structure fire, and additional units were dispatched.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been burned. He was transported by medivac helicopter to UNC Burn Center.

The RV was completely destroyed in the fire. A Chevrolet Impala was also burned.

According to investigators, this incident stemmed from a grass fire. Multiple LP and natural gas tanks were visible from the rear of the RV trailer.

One firefighter was also treated for heat-related issues.

There is an investigation underway by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Arson Investigators, which is standard practice.