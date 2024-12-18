Cumberland County man charged with murder in October homicide case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that it made an arrest in a homicide investigation that started in October.

On Oct. 26, deputies found 57-year-old David Michael Matthews dead in the 2900 block of Trace Avenue.

An autopsy report said Matthews' manner of death was homicide.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Richard James Martin, 35, of Linden. Martin was charged with first-degree murder.

He was being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

