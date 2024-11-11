Cumberland County vets commemorate Veterans Day: 'It's heartfelt'

Military families said they want their fellow Americans to remember what Veterans Day is really about

Cumberland County vets commemorate Veterans Day: 'It's heartfelt' Military families said they want their fellow Americans to remember what Veterans Day is really about

Cumberland County vets commemorate Veterans Day: 'It's heartfelt' Military families said they want their fellow Americans to remember what Veterans Day is really about

Cumberland County vets commemorate Veterans Day: 'It's heartfelt' Military families said they want their fellow Americans to remember what Veterans Day is really about

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County's military community gathered for Veterans Day events in the area, including one at Fayetteville's Freedom Memorial Park.

It was a solemn day at the Blue Star Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony in Fayetteville. Jack Pines, who served in Vietnam and the Gulf War, told ABC11 that Veterans Day events such as this one give him an opportunity to reflect.

"It's heartfelt. I mean, it's you know, it gets to you, really, and you think about what you've been through," Pines said. "You just think about the things you've done, the friendships you made, the friends you've lost. But there's just a lot that goes through your mind."

The day was also meaningful for LaRue Cooke, the daughter of a World War II veteran.

"When they first built this park, I brought my dad, who is a Pearl Harbor survivor, to the first veteran's ceremony down here," said Cooke. "So, it's very special to me to be able to come and honor him."

Cooke said she has a rich military history in her family, so Monday's program touches generations of her loved ones.

"I had a grandfather who served in World War I. I had an uncle that was killed in the Korean War. My father survived Pearl Harbor," Cooke said. "We've always just kind of respected the military and what it does for our town."

The program included a presentation of the colors, speeches and musical performances. The event's sponsor, the Cross Creek-Briarwood Garden Club, said it refurbished the Blue Star Memorial at the park next to the Gold Star Memorial in time for the holiday. The Blue Star is a memorial meant to honor all veterans.

"We wanted them side by side. And so now when they are illuminated at night, as you go up Hay Street, as you come down Hay Street, it will be a beacon of light to honor both our veterans and those who gave all," said Sybil West, a coordinator for the Cross Creek-Briarwood Garden Club.

Following the ceremony, military families also placed a wreath and planted flags at the memorials to show their respect.

"We want to honor our country most of all. And for those who served. And the American flag does that. And these monuments are very special to, you know, our city," Cooke said.

Military families here say they want their fellow Americans to remember what Veterans Day is really about, and to show more appreciation for their communities.

"We are so fortunate to be here near Fort Liberty..." West said, "And we cannot do enough for our veterans."