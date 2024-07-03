Some Apex services taken offline due to 'cybersecurity incident'

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cybersecurity incident is being blamed for knocking out some town systems in Apex.

The city specifically cited utility billing and building permits as services that have been taken offline for the time being.

On Tuesday morning Apex's IT department spotted problems pointing to what the city is calling a "cybersecurity incident." The town launched an investigation, reaching out to the North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force and federal law enforcement agencie.

Apex wrote on its website that emergency plans in place have allowed the town to continue to regularly operate safety and emergency services without any problems.

"We are committed to addressing the situation quickly and responsibly, by collaborating with legal counsel, technical experts, and cybersecurity professionals," the town wrote in a statement.

Continued updates on the situation will be posted on the town's website.